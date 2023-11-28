News and First Alert Weather App
DNR reports gun-deer harvest down 17%,

Gun Deer Season 2023
Gun Deer Season 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a media briefing Tuesday to provide a recap of the nine-day gun deer season.

Preliminary estimates show that 434,817 licenses were sold for gun privileges. Overall, that’s down slightly--0.8% compared to last year. This year, hunters from all 50 states and 27 countries purchased a Wisconsin hunting license.

DNR staff said the harvest is down more than 17% compared to last season. Preliminary figures show hunters registered 173,942 deer during the 2023 gun deer season, including 85,390 antlered and 88,552 antlerless deer.

The DNR’s Wisconsin Deer Harvest Summary webpage has more information regarding preliminary harvest registration totals, including county-level numbers.

The DNR reported three firearm-involved hunting incidents. All three occurred in the WSAW viewing area.

On Nov. 18, a 53-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot to the foot in Argonne. He walking to his tree stand and adjusted his rifle sling when he pulled the trigger. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 19, a 62-year-old man shot once at a dog, which he believed was an antlerless deer, on private property in Big Flats. A 47-year-old woman was walking that dog and was shot in her thigh. She was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter for her injuries.

On Nov. 24, a 30-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh in Rib Lake. During the end of a deer drive, a 35-year-old man shot at a deer, striking the victim. He was treated at a hospital.

The average hunting incidents per year for the last 10 gun deer seasons (2014-2023) is 5.9. In addition, there were no fatalities in 6 of those 10 years.

