Culver’s to offer hot cocoa-inspired treats for the holidays

Culver's brings back its Hot Cocoa Concrete Mixer and unveils a shake version.
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Both the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer and Frozen Cocoa Shake are available at Culver’s locations nationwide now through Feb. 4, or while supplies last.

The treats are a blend of vanilla fresh frozen custard and hot cocoa mix, topped with real whipped cream.

Last holiday season, Culver’s introduced its twist on hot cocoa with the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer. This year, the brand is not only bringing back the Concrete Mixer, but it’s also serving up its new Frozen Cocoa Shake.

