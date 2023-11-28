CoVantage Credit Union’s Charity matching donations for more area nonprofits this year on Giving Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last eight years, CoVantage Credit Union’s charity, CoVantage Cares has been matching grants for a number of area non-profits, and the annual tradition continues this year.

CoVantage Cares is matching $175,000 worth of donations to 13 nonprofits across north central Wisconsin. That includes the Hmong American Center in Wausau. The funds will be used for three of the major senior services initiatives. Including the F.U.N. program, cultural dining program, and their client services program.

“These services helped to create a welcoming environment for HMONG individuals, to help them with physical activities, but also to help them navigate things like the legal environment, the healthcare environment, help with state benefits, and provide a culturally sensitive meal program for Hmong individuals,” said Janel Thoune, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Mission at CoVantage Credit Union.

CoVantage is also donating to a nonprofit in the Stevens Point and Plover area. This year’s matching donations are going to the Evergreen Community Initiatives to address their needs there. Their biggest needs include their warming centers and Kids Closet. The money will go towards cots, blankets, winter clothing, and winter supplies for homeless people in need there.

“This is something that they really look forward to because it can have a major impact on their fundraising goals for the year, this is one of the largest fundraising segments of our entire program. We can really make a big impact on local communities,” said Thoune.

Last year alone, CoVantage raised over $400,000 from Giving Tuesday. They are hoping to surpass this amount from last year and previous years. They have raised over $3,000,000 dollars throughout its 8-year run. There will be a check presentation at the end of this campaign. If you want to help, the good news is, you don’t have to be a Covantage member to donate. You have until Tuesday, Dec. 12 to donate to the organizations for those donations to be matched.

For a list of all the nonprofits being matched by CoVantage for the Giving Tuesday Campaign, or to donate, Click here.

