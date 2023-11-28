Christmas tree prices on the rise across Wisconsin

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - If your holiday tradition includes putting up a real Christmas tree, you may be pulling more money out of your pocket this year.

The National Christmas Tree Association said families could see an increase in prices of up to 10% — an increase that goes back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising prices of Christmas trees have sparked concern for growers across Wisconsin. While Rogalla’s Choose-and-Cut Christmas Tree Plantation in the Village of Maine has had to increase prices, they’ve also found a way to still give families their annual holiday tradition.

Rogalla’s raised their average tree prices from $30-35 this holiday season. While it is a slight concern, they haven’t had too many issues with how many families they’re able to bring in.

“I think with the news on inflation and everything, people are not that shocked when something goes up a little bit,” said Dan Rogalla, owner of Rogalla’s.

What has worked for the plantation is evolving away from spruce trees toward fir trees due to their longevity throughout the season.

“If you cut a tree, a spruce tree, a week before Thanksgiving, by Christmas time, it’s gonna be really dry and dropping a lot of needles,” said Rogalla.

The pandemic caused the supply of Christmas trees to be limited throughout parts of Wisconsin – affecting those growers for their planting season.

“So, I think we saw a lot of growers cutting trees that they thought they would have for two more years,” said Greg Hann, promotions director for the “Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association’.

Hann has been in the business for 25 years. He says the cost of labor is another factor that’s making fresh trees more expensive. His Christmas tree farm went from quarter raises to dollar raises.

“That would mean that it was a dollar more just to start hiring, and then the rest of my staff went up a dollar on top of that,” Hann said.

Then there’s the cost to plant and fertilize the trees – which has also increased.

“My cost in fuel have gone up for mowing. My cost in herbicides and pesticides have gone up substantially,” said Hann.

Despite these rising trends, Rogalla’s still had business booming since they opened for the season two weeks ago. They’ll be open every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

