Central Avenue in Marshfield to close for holiday parade on Thursday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Avenue in Marshfield will be closed from Veterans Parkway to 11th Street starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 for the downtown holiday parade and reopened shortly after the parade is finished.

The City of Marshfield invites everyone to grab a warm beverage from a local business and bring along a warm blanket and a lawn chair for the parade which starts at 6:30 p.m.

North and southbound traffic will be detoured utilizing Veterans Parkway, Oak Avenue, and W. 11th Street. All parking lot and driveway access along South Central Avenue will be closed. The event is organized by the local non-profit Main Street Marshfield.

For more information, click here.

2023 Marshfield Parade Map (City of Marshfield)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.