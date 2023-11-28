News and First Alert Weather App
Central Avenue in Marshfield to close for holiday parade on Thursday

FILE - People gather for the 2021 Marshfield Holiday Parade.
FILE - People gather for the 2021 Marshfield Holiday Parade.(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Avenue in Marshfield will be closed from Veterans Parkway to 11th Street starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 for the downtown holiday parade and reopened shortly after the parade is finished.

The City of Marshfield invites everyone to grab a warm beverage from a local business and bring along a warm blanket and a lawn chair for the parade which starts at 6:30 p.m.

North and southbound traffic will be detoured utilizing Veterans Parkway, Oak Avenue, and W. 11th Street. All parking lot and driveway access along South Central Avenue will be closed. The event is organized by the local non-profit Main Street Marshfield.

For more information, click here.

2023 Marshfield Parade Map
2023 Marshfield Parade Map(City of Marshfield)

