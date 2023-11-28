News and First Alert Weather App
Badgers star running back Braelon Allen declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs to score a 5-yard rushing touchdown during the...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs to score a 5-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin junior running back Braelon Allen announced Tuesday that will forgo the team’s bowl game, and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Fond du Lac native rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in his three years in Madison. Allen officially finishes ninth on the Badgers all-time rushing yards list, just under 300 yards behind Billy Marek. His final game as a Badger ended on a high note, lighting up Minnesota with a season-high 165 yards and two touchdowns leading to an Axe game victory.

With Allen gone, sophomore running back Jackson Acker is expected to step up in Wisconsin’s upcoming bowl game.

