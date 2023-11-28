Badgers star running back Braelon Allen declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin junior running back Braelon Allen announced Tuesday that will forgo the team’s bowl game, and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thank you God 🙏🏾

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BThdHTYL8e — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 28, 2023

The Fond du Lac native rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in his three years in Madison. Allen officially finishes ninth on the Badgers all-time rushing yards list, just under 300 yards behind Billy Marek. His final game as a Badger ended on a high note, lighting up Minnesota with a season-high 165 yards and two touchdowns leading to an Axe game victory.

With Allen gone, sophomore running back Jackson Acker is expected to step up in Wisconsin’s upcoming bowl game.

