Annual adapted ice skating event to be held Dec. 16 in Stevens Point

FILE - Participants enjoy a spin around the ice(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Midstate Independent Living Choices, in partnership with the K.B. Willett Ice Arena, will host their third annual Adapted Ice Skating Event in Stevens Point on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This free event will take place at the K.B. Willett Ice Arena from 12 - 2 p.m. to promote accessible ice skating for people with disabilities. It is open to any person with a disability of any age or ability and their family or caregivers.

MILC’s goal for this event is to provide individuals with disabilities in the community access to a recreational activity that they may have thought was not possible due to their disability. The entire time will be open skate where participants can get out on the ice and use different assistive technology such as sled hockey sleds, walkers, and wheelchairs to participate. Volunteers will be present to assist participants with skating.

Food and beverages will be available at the event.

Registration prior to the event is preferred and can be done on MILC’s website at milc-inc.org/skate. Any questions can be directed to Alex Lena by calling 715-344-4210 ext. 232 or e-mail at alena@milc-inc.org.

More information can be found on the MILC Facebook page.

