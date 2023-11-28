2023 Holiday Parade Guide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is underway and that means several communities have released their plans for their parade routes and schedules

ABBOTSFORD

The 52nd Annual Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Abbotsford. Click here for more information.

ANTIGO

The Community Christmas Parade is on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Click here for a map.

MARSHFIELD

The Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

MATTOON

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Parade line-up is at the South Ball diamond at 6:30 p.m.

MERRILL

Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The parade will start on S. Genesee Street and head East on West Main Street towards the Courthouse. Santa will be stopping at Banker’s Square to light the Christmas Tree downtown Merrill. Click here for more information.

MOSINEE

The Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

STEVENS POINT

Holiday Parade is Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

TOMAHAWK

The Hometown Christmas Parade is Friday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

TOMORROW RIVER

Christmas Parade is Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30. Click here for more details.

WAUSAU

The Holiday Parade is Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is Marathon Park to the 400 Block. Click here for more details.

Did we miss one? Email the details to news@wsaw.com

