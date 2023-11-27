News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau man charged in meth investigation to return to court

Toua Yang
Toua Yang(Wausau PD)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Wausau man arrested after police said he had more than a pound of meth is expected to learn Monday if his case will head to trial.

Toua Yang is charged with six counts including possession with the intent to sell meth. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

On Sept. 24, the Wausau Police Community Resource Unit executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the Wausau area. As a result of the search warrant, a total of over 630 grams, which is 1.3 lbs. of meth, over 4 pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Yang was not at his home at the time of the search warrant and was later arrested on Nov. 14.

Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24
Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24(Wausau Police Department)

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

