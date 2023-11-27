Share your Holidays food donation bags available at Weston, Wausau Wagner’s Shell locations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Peyton’s Promise is celebrating 18 years this year. They believe anyone can be one disaster away from needing help, and their need for food items has never been bigger than it is right now. From Hamburger Helper, Granola Bars, Cereal, Tuna, and Chicken, Peyton’s Promise needs your help. Starting on Monday, you can pick up a collection bag at two area Wagner’s Shell locations. Fill up the bag, and return it to the NewsChannel 7 staff during the Wausau Holiday Parade.

Bags are available at Wagner’s Shell Station at 3001 Schofield Ave. in Weston or 4611 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. You can bring your donations to the Wausau holiday parade on Friday in the bags. It is all a part of Share Your Holidays.

Peyton’s Promise advocate Cassidy Lackey says the need for more boxed items is because of an increase and overstock of canned food goods in their stockroom. Peyton’s Promise helps many food pantries in our area. Like local pantries, churches, and area schools. Cassidy says they are overstocked with canned goods, and they are not the most nutritious options. Cassidy says to think of what you would buy for your family, Your child, or yourself when donating. This is the type of food items Peyton’s Promise wants to be brought to the parade on Friday.

“We’re seeing a lot of more families needing, having a need to go to these pantries. And it affects not only the food pantries with not being able to supply as much to these families and help as many families, but it affects the people and it’s causing a lot of community,” said Cassidy Lackey, Advocate for Peyton’s Promise.

The parade is Friday, Dec. 1. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park and continues to the 400 Block.

