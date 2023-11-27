‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ airs Monday on CBS
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WSAW) -The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Rudolph and his shiny nose will air on Nov. 27, on CBS at 7 p.m. And again on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
‘Rudolph’ tells the story of a unique deer who helps guide Santa’s sleigh and the journey of characters he meets along the way.
