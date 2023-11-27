‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ airs Monday on CBS

(WSAW) -The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Rudolph and his shiny nose will air on Nov. 27, on CBS at 7 p.m. And again on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

‘Rudolph’ tells the story of a unique deer who helps guide Santa’s sleigh and the journey of characters he meets along the way.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.