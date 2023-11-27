Rhinelander Railroad Museum Christmas events to begin this Friday

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Railroad Museum is set to host its annual Christmas Open House at Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander on Friday, Dec. 1.

Join the Rhinelander Railroad Museum and operate model rail displays, take a ride on a railroad speeder, wagon, or sleigh rides around Pioneer Park, visit with Santa, walk around the decked-out depot, and enjoy free cookies and cocoa.

The Christmas Events will happen on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rhinelander Railroad Museum Christmas Events (Rhinelander PPHC)

For more details, visit the Pioneer Park Historical Complex Facebook page or visit www.rhinelanderpphc.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.