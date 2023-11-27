New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WEAU) - We have new details on the arrest and return of Shane Helmbrecht.

Helmbrecht was taken into custody over the weekend by the FBI in Mexico and taken to the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Court documents show in a summary, Helmbrecht was detained by a customs agent after the agent learned Helmbrecht had an out of state warrant.

Additional court documents show Helmbrecht has an active warrant for failure to appear-first degree intentional Homicide.

Helmbrecht is awaiting extradition back to Eau Claire County.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing his neighbor Jenn Ward in 2016 but was found not competent to stand trial.

