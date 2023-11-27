News and First Alert Weather App
Monk Botanical Gardens & Hsu Growing Supply team up to bring winter workshops indoors

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is teaming up with Hsu Growing Supply for this winter’s Hands-on Plants workshops. In years past, the workshops were held outside in the gardens. For 2023, they are taking place inside at Hsu Growing Supply.

“Partnering with Hsu’s means that we have a warm space now to make all of these wonderful projects,” Elise Schuler, Education & Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens said, “so you’re not freezing your fingers off and having to warm up by the fireplace every five minutes. You’re able to visit maybe a new place and go to Hsu’s, and you get to be warm while you make your gnome or your kissing ball.”

Justin Osswald from Hsu’s Growing Supply says his business also benefits from the partnership.

“It’s great to have someone who’s experienced and talented at these workshops, teaching us new things,” he said. “And it’s it’s wonderful to have so many more new customers out to our little shop.”

Click here to register for the Hands-on Plants workshops.

