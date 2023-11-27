Merrill Fire Department adds first ‘red bulb’ to wreath due to weekend chimney fire

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured as a result of a chimney fire over the weekend near Merrill.

Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said the department responded to a home on Tug Lake Avenue in the Town of Rocks Falls around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner was able to put out the fire by the time crews arrived. Klug said they responded to verify the fire was indeed out.

He said the fire marks the first red bulb on the wreath. The ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ is a campaign to increase awareness about dangers during the holiday season-- including cooking, fireplaces and electric fires from Christmas decorations.

Klug said chimneys should be inspected yearly to remove creosote build-up and check for bird nests or other animal nests. Gas fireplaces should also be inspected to ensure safety over concerns of carbon monoxide.

