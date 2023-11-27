News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Langlade Co. ATV/UTV summer trails to close Dec. 1

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Summer ATV/UTV Trail System including all state-funded trails and routes are scheduled to close on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m.

County highway road routes will remain open in accordance with the Langlad County Highway Department policy. Town roadways, where designated as open, will remain open in accordance with various town ordinances.

Winter ATV access on snowmobile trails will be authorized by PSA when snowmobile trails are open and when required conditions are met.

For more information, visit www.co.langlade.wi.us.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wesley J. Winters
Wausau police looking for wanted man
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
$10,000 worth of meth seized in downtown Wausau bust
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Wind chills Monday afternoon near zero
First Alert Weather: Single digit wind chill values continue to Tuesday
Fleet Farm announces $139K donated by customers in October during “Pink Fund”
Granite Peak (File)
Granite Peak to open for season on Dec. 1
Monday declared as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day statewide