Langlade Co. ATV/UTV summer trails to close Dec. 1

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Summer ATV/UTV Trail System including all state-funded trails and routes are scheduled to close on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m.

County highway road routes will remain open in accordance with the Langlad County Highway Department policy. Town roadways, where designated as open, will remain open in accordance with various town ordinances.

Winter ATV access on snowmobile trails will be authorized by PSA when snowmobile trails are open and when required conditions are met.

For more information, visit www.co.langlade.wi.us.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.