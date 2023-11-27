Fleet Farm announces $139K donated by customers in October during “Pink Fund”

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fleet Farm has announced the donation of $139,000 to Pink Fund in this year’s “Round up at the Register” campaign to raise money for breast cancer patients as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

During the entire month, shoppers at all 49 Fleet Farm stores had the option to round up their total purchases at checkout.

“The best thing about the round up campaign is that the money raised makes a direct impact in the community and helps the people who need it most,” said Molly MacDonald, Pink Fund founder and breast cancer survivor. “We love our partnership with Fleet Farm because it also educates people about the Pink Fund as a resource for financial aid for breast cancer patients, which is critical to our mission.”

MacDonald said the number of applications for grants is up near Fleet Farm locations because of this campaign.

The money raised provides active breast cancer patients with 90-day financial grants to help them pay for critical expenses, such as housing, transportation, utilities and insurance. Receiving financial support decreases grant recipients’ stress levels, allowing them to focus on healing.

“Pink Fund stands out as a breast cancer nonprofit because it provides direct financial support to victims,” said Steve Jensen, Fleet Farm chief merchandising officer. “This organization truly resonates with our team members and customers, as shown by their generous donations.”

In 2022, this effort resulted in a donation of $187,500 to Pink Fund, providing financial grants to 75 active breast cancer patients. This year’s donation fully funds all Pink Fund applicants for a month and a half.

The company is headquartered in Appleton. For more information, visit fleetfarm.com.

