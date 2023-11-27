First Alert Weather: Snow showers wind down, blustery & cold Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first measurable snowfall since Halloween produced 1-2″ of accumulation in the area on Sunday. A shot of colder air is on the way Sunday night and into Monday. Wind chill values for the morning on Monday and Tuesday will be running below zero. A quick-moving clipper system Tuesday evening could spark some snow showers in the Northwoods. Temperatures will moderate back into the 30s for highs mid to late week. The next risk of snow or snow showers could be next Sunday.

Blustery & cold Sunday night into Monday morning with clouds, snow showers far north. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph on Monday. (WSAW)

Blustery and cold Sunday night as snow showers wind down during the evening. Mostly cloudy into Monday morning. Lake effect snow will develop in the far north, with a few inches of snowfall possible in the northern parts of Vilas County into Monday evening. Lows Sunday night in the low to mid 10s. The rest of the area remains dry, with more clouds than peeks of sun on Monday. Rather chilly with highs in the upper 10s to low 20s. Wind chills of 0° to -10° Monday morning, while in the single digits above zero Monday afternoon and night.

Wind chills Monday morning in the single digits below zero. (WSAW)

Wind chills Monday afternoon in the single digits to near 0°. (WSAW)

Sub-zero wind chills on tap for Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers late day north. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers in the north will wind down around or just after midnight, otherwise some clouds. Wednesday features some sunshine with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow showers possible Tuesday evening in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Snowfall of a coating to around a half an inch possible Tuesday evening in parts of the area. (WSAW)

Partly sunny Thursday, with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 30s. A fair amount of sun on Friday, with highs in the low 30s. If you are heading out to the Wausau Holiday Parade, it is going to be chilly but not much of a breeze. Temps will be in the upper 20s. The upcoming weekend has increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow or snow showers are possible next Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s.

A cold start to the week. Highs rebound into the 30s mid to late week. (WSAW)

