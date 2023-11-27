First Alert Weather: Snow showers wind down, blustery & cold Monday
Colder air will settle into the region for the start of the work week. Wind chill values will be running below zero at times through Tuesday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first measurable snowfall since Halloween produced 1-2″ of accumulation in the area on Sunday. A shot of colder air is on the way Sunday night and into Monday. Wind chill values for the morning on Monday and Tuesday will be running below zero. A quick-moving clipper system Tuesday evening could spark some snow showers in the Northwoods. Temperatures will moderate back into the 30s for highs mid to late week. The next risk of snow or snow showers could be next Sunday.
Blustery and cold Sunday night as snow showers wind down during the evening. Mostly cloudy into Monday morning. Lake effect snow will develop in the far north, with a few inches of snowfall possible in the northern parts of Vilas County into Monday evening. Lows Sunday night in the low to mid 10s. The rest of the area remains dry, with more clouds than peeks of sun on Monday. Rather chilly with highs in the upper 10s to low 20s. Wind chills of 0° to -10° Monday morning, while in the single digits above zero Monday afternoon and night.
Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers late day north. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers in the north will wind down around or just after midnight, otherwise some clouds. Wednesday features some sunshine with highs in the mid 30s.
Partly sunny Thursday, with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 30s. A fair amount of sun on Friday, with highs in the low 30s. If you are heading out to the Wausau Holiday Parade, it is going to be chilly but not much of a breeze. Temps will be in the upper 20s. The upcoming weekend has increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow or snow showers are possible next Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s.
