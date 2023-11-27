News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Single digit wind chills Monday & Tuesday

Dress warm for the cold weather on tap to start the new work week. Several days of dry weather expected.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dress warm and bundle up for the chilly weather we have in stock for the beginning of the new work week. Plan for single digit or below zero wind chills Monday and Tuesday.

Cold and blustery start to Monday. Morning lows in the low to mid-teens, but gusty northwest winds causing a wind chill to sit closer to zero or fall roughly 5 degrees below zero for some.

Blustery winds from the northwest, gusting around 25 mph Monday
A few snow flurries or light snow will be possible throughout Monday due to lake effect snow. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Monday with afternoon highs sitting in the mid to upper teens. Blustery winds will continue to keep wind chills sitting in the single digits for the day.

Wind chills Monday afternoon near zero
Upper teens to low 20s Tuesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies.
Partly cloudy skies Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be colder than Monday morning, dropping into the mid to upper single digits. Blustery northwest winds continue, causing wind chills to drop roughly 5 below zero during the morning hours.

Wind chills roughly 5 to 10 degrees below zero Tuesday morning
Highs upper teens to low 20s, but daytime wind chills remaining chilly sitting in the single digits under mostly cloudy skies. Additional light snow showers possible over the Northwoods will start to wind down Tuesday evening.

Single digit wind chills Tuesday afternoon
Sunshine returns in the forecast starting on Wednesday. Highs mid-week return to average for the end of November, sitting around the low to mid 30s. Sunshine expected to continue for Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the low to mid 30s.

Colder Monday and Tuesday. Near average starting Wednesday lasting through the weekend
Cloudy skies return for the upcoming weekend. Highs remaining similar, low to mid 30s. The weekend should feature our next weather maker, coming in as snow or snow showers Saturday night through Sunday.

