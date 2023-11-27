News and First Alert Weather App
Electronic and small appliance recycling event to be held Saturday Plover

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste and Dynamic Lifecycle will hold a recycling event on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Plover.

It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage County Transfer Facility in Plover. To reduce traffic congestion and wait times, all participants must pre-register by noon on Dec. 1. Click here to pre-register. This event is for residents of Portage County only.

Residents will be able to recycle items for free. People may bring a maximum of 20 items per vehicle. Non-Portage County residents, businesses, and unregistered participants will be turned away.

During the event, drivers will follow signs to County Road R which will direct traffic around the block to Black Oak Drive to Twin Towers Drive and then west onto Moore Road. Any traffic entering off Apache Drive will be rerouted. As a reminder, trash, bulbs, tires, or other items normally collected at the Transfer Facility will not be accepted.

Accepted during the event:

cable boxes, cables & cords, cameras & camcorders, cell phones/PDAs and charges, clocks, coffee makers, copiers, printers, scanners & fax machines, desktop computer towers & peripherals, docking stations, DVD/VHS/Blu-Ray players (no discs), external drives (all types), fans, hair dryers, landline phones, laptop computers & peripherals, monitors (all types), MP3 & iPod players, microwaves, projectors, radios, satellite dishes & receivers, servers, stereos & speakers, toasters, TVs (all types), UPS & jump starters, vacuum cleaners, video game consoles & controllers

