DNR announces 2024 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is now open

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has announced that the 2024 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is now open for students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial, or home schools in Wisconsin.

The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 to spread the word about the shared role of keeping all wildlife healthy in its natural habitat. The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.

During the warmer months of spring and summer, the frequency of human and wildlife encounters increases, especially those involving young wild animals. While most of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned people disrupt wildlife because they mistake a lone baby animal for an orphan.

The Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is a fun way for kids to help spread the important message of keeping wildlife wild. The DNR encourages students to learn how they can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy by visiting the Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.

Judging will take place in February. Those who submit designs will be notified by email of winners in March. The DNR will also announce winners in a statewide news release and Facebook post during the sixth annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week in April.

All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Submit entries to:

  • Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design ContestWisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Taylor CzysconPO Box 100 Friendship, WI, 53934 or email KeepWildlifeWild@wisconsin.gov.

Poster Contest Rules:

  • The poster entry must contain the words: “Keep Wildlife Wild 2024″ and follow the theme of “Safe in their home.” Whether it is a rabbit nest in a garden, a robin nest in the branch of a tree, or a fawn’s hiding spot in the long grass of a field, each of their homes is unique and helps keep them safe. Young artists are encouraged to design their poster with this idea in mind.
  • All posters must consist of original artwork of Wisconsin native wildlife.
  • Posters must fit an 8 ½” x 11″ sheet of paper.
  • Posters must be submitted individually — no team creations.
  • For inspiration to help design your poster and learn about Wisconsin critters, visit EEK! Critter Corner or check out the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.

Click here to see the complete list of rules and requirements.

