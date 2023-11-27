News and First Alert Weather App
“Christmas Spirit’ Program works to help families in need during the holidays

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - It won’t be long before the conference room at the Merrill Fire Department will be filled with boxes of Christmas gifts for children.

Of the 149 families the ‘Christmas Spirit Program’ will serve this holiday season – there are 400 children – 30 more than the children they helped last year.

“I believe that was due to, like the stimulus money that people were getting. It just wasn’t as big of a need last year,” said Kelly Olson, program coordinator.

The program puts the applications out in early September for families in Merrill and Tomahawk that need help during the holidays. Those applications get turned into tags.

“These tags go out on trees into the community. And then people shop for them, they return them to us, and we package everything up,” said Olson.

The program has a distribution day at the Merrill Fire Department where families come and pick up their gift bags.

“Here are some of the items that people have already come in to donate. So, in addition to asking community members to shop the tags, we always take donations of any toys, any clothing size,” said volunteer Trisha Kubichek.

Each tag has a section for ‘needed’ and ‘wanted’ items. Kubichek says they’ve prioritized meeting the ‘needed’ items on each tag. Something they’ve accomplished every year since the program started.

“The needed list is a lot of clothes. So, winter stuff specifically, especially this time of year. Hats, boots, coats, gloves,” said Kubichek.

Workers from the ‘Christmas Spirit Program’ say it’s important to support families and put smiles on their faces every holiday season.

“Every child deserves to have a happy and memorable Christmas, and some of our families are struggling,” said Kubichek.

The ‘Lincoln County United Giving Tree Program’ is always looking for helpers. To learn more or to donate, click here.

