EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chick-fil-A is expected to open its location in Eau Claire on Thursday, Nov. 30, Chick-fil-A, Inc. says.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., the restaurant is located at 3849 S. Oakwood Mall Drive and is scheduled to operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.