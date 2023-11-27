News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Lincoln County creek

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash after a vehicle was found in a creek near Tomahawk on Sunday evening.

The vehicle was found in the Skanawan Creek around 7:30 p.m. near County Highway S south of Crass Road in the town of Bradley.

The driver was located and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about the driver have been released. Investigators are not sure when the crash occured. They believe the driver was heading north on County Highway S when the vehicle left the roadway. It rolled over and entered the creek.

