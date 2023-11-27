News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

1 arrested in Wausau drug bust

Officers with the Community Resource Unit conducted a drug investigation and arrested one...
Officers with the Community Resource Unit conducted a drug investigation and arrested one person for possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine.(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was arrested after a drug investigation in Wausau Sunday.

According to a post on the Wausau Police Department’s Facebook page, officers with the Community Resource Unit conducted a drug investigation and arrested one person for possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs is more than $10,000.

The post goes on to explain in 2022, almost half the fatal overdoses in Wausau were from meth toxicity. They say the numbers in 2023 are very similar.

The Wausau Police Department reminds people you can report known or suspected drug dealers in the community by using www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or calling the Marathon County Crime Stopper Tip Line at 715-261-7890.

On November 26th, 2023, Wausau Police Department's Community Resource Unit conducted a drug investigation which resulted...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Sunday, November 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley J. Winters
Wausau police looking for wanted man
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

'Christmas Spirit' Program Lincoln County
“Christmas Spirit’ Program works to help families in need during the holidays
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 11.26.2023
Light snow and snow showers will taper off as the day goes along. Becoming blustery tonight...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Small Business Saturday Merrill
Why it’s important to give back on ‘Small Business Saturday’