1 arrested in Wausau drug bust

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was arrested after a drug investigation in Wausau Sunday.

According to a post on the Wausau Police Department’s Facebook page, officers with the Community Resource Unit conducted a drug investigation and arrested one person for possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs is more than $10,000.

The post goes on to explain in 2022, almost half the fatal overdoses in Wausau were from meth toxicity. They say the numbers in 2023 are very similar.

The Wausau Police Department reminds people you can report known or suspected drug dealers in the community by using www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or calling the Marathon County Crime Stopper Tip Line at 715-261-7890.

