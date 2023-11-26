Wisconsin takes back Axe Game series lead in 28-14 win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MIN. (WSAW) - With a 14-point victory over Minnesota, Wisconsin breaks the Axe Game series tie and renews ownership, now ahead 63-62-8 all-time.

Braelon Allen carried the Badgers offense yet again, dominating with 26 carries, season-high 165 yards, and two touchdowns. Tanner Mordecai padded on the Badgers other two touchdowns, finding Will Paulding for an 11-yard touchdown reception in the 2nd quarter and Riley Nowakowski for a five-yard score in the 3rd quarter. Along with his two touchdowns, the senior quarterback finished completing 14/22 passes, 145 yards, and one interception with nine carries for 69 yards on the ground.

Minnesota had just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to attempt a comeback. Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson on a deep pass until Jordan Turner punched the ball out for a fumble recovered by Maema Njongmeta.

The Badgers now look forward to their 22nd-consecutive bowl game, the third longest active streak.

