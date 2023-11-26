News and First Alert Weather App
Why it’s important to give back on ‘Small Business Saturday’

It’s the holiday season – a time to be with families and also a time to give.
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - For many, the holiday season is a time to be with family and also a time to give. That may mean buying a gift.

‘Small Business Saturday’ in 2023 proved a place to do this while supporting local businesses. This support can mean a lot to the people working at those businesses.

“It’s important that I support my vendors as well as our local community. And we work together to provide something unique. Something that you can’t find anywhere else (on ‘Small Business Saturday’),” Kristen Kittel, owner of ‘School House Unique,’ said.

She said when it comes to small businesses – it’s not a competition – and that’s what makes them so special.

“The more we support the local talent or the local vendors, the more it gives back, the more it financially supports them and they in turn financially support our community,” Kittel said.

During the shopping event, many locals showed up to support businesses like Kittel’s.

“I think the small businesses are the backbone of our community and society,” Janet Grady, a shopper from Wausau, said.

Bigger companies - like Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Merrill – worked together with small businesses to help support and give back.

“A lot of small businesses support us, and we try to continue to support many also in Merrill,” said Shandra Koehler, store manager of the Merril St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

Nicole Knapp, owner of ‘Iron Angel Arts & Antiques’ said small businesses help support and shape what makes communities like Merrill so unique.

“You’re supporting local owners, local artists, your neighbors, the rest of your community, and it’s improving the economics around here,” Knapp said.

