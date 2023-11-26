Mosinee girls, Wausau West boys basketball are handful of winners throughout Saturday tournament games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Turkey Shoot at Wausau West, Tim Kislow Memorial Invite at D.C. Everest, and Wausau East Classic at Wausau East wrapped up after two days of jam-packed basketball action.

Wausau West and Mosinee girls basketball began early at Everest, with Mosinee escaping on a 10 point victory, winning 62-52. The preceding matchup saw Athens and Crandon square off, but we have yet to find a reported final score. We will provide an update right here as soon as we receive a final result.

In boys basketball, Wausau East defended their home court, knocking down Three Lakes 91-63 in the Wausau East Classic. Wausau West followed their rival’s path, defeating Northland Pines for the Turkey Shoot title, 62-30.

