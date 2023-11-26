First Alert Weather: Slippery travel conditions on Sunday, shot of colder air to start work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first measurable snowfall in the region since Halloween will leave anywhere from a half inch to nearly two inches on the ground by the time the flakes wind down later on Sunday. A shot of colder air is on the way Sunday night and into Monday. Wind chill values for the morning on Monday will be running below zero. A quick-moving clipper system Tuesday evening could spark some snow showers in the Northwoods. Temperatures will moderate back into the 30s for highs mid to late week. The next risk of snow or snow showers could be next Sunday.

Snow showers winding down with lots of clouds and chilly conditions. (WSAW)

A First Alert for slippery travel conditions on Sunday because of the light snow and snow showers impacting much of the area. Although total snowfall amounts will be under 2″ for most of the region, keep in mind higher amounts of snowfall in the range of 2-4″ will be found in parts of southern and eastern Wisconsin through Sunday afternoon. As the flakes wind down, the clouds stick around on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Additional snowfall on Sunday of a half inch to one inch possible. (WSAW)

Snow showers persist into Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Breezy with snow showers possible Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Blustery Sunday evening into Monday morning with wind gusts up to 30 mph. (WSAW)

Blustery and cold Sunday night into Monday morning. Lake effect snow will develop in the far north, with several inches of snowfall possible in the northern parts of Vilas County through Monday into Monday evening. Lows Sunday night in the low to mid 10s. The rest of the area remains dry, with more clouds than peeks of sun on Monday. Rather chilly with highs in the upper 10s to low 20s. Wind chills of 0° to -10° Monday morning, while in the single digits above zero Monday afternoon and night.

Wind chills running below zero on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the single digits to near zero Monday afternoon & evening. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers late day north. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers in the north will wind down around or just after midnight, otherwise some clouds. Wednesday features some sunshine with highs in the mid 30s.

Cold start to the week, temps rebound into the 30s for highs mid to late week. (WSAW)

Partly sunny Thursday, with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 30s. A fair amount of sun on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. If you are heading out to the Wausau Holiday Parade, it is going to be chilly but not much of a breeze. Temps will be in the upper 20s. The upcoming weekend has increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow or snow showers are possible next Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.