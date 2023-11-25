News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau East boys dominate, Everest girls and Newman boys fall amongst many Friday basketball games

High school basketball 11/24/23
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a loaded day of high school basketball, many tournaments and invites were held within the area.

In boy’s basketball, Wausau East defended their home court in the Wausau East Classic, stomping Elcho 101-66. Last year, the Lumberjack’s highest scoring game was an 86-70 victory over Merrill.

Speaking of last year, Newman defeated Northland Pines off a 60-58 buzzer-beating victory in the Tukey Shoot. In the same game this year, Pines got their revenge in a low-scoring 37-22 affair.

In girl’s basketball, D.C. Everest welcomed Regis in hosting the Tom Kislow Memorial Invite. But Regis would come in and dominate the Evergreens 69-22.

The Wausau East Classic, Turkey Shoot, and Tom Kislow Memorial Invite will continue tomorrow.

