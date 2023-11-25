First Alert Weather: Tricky travel possible Saturday night into Sunday for parts of the area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly, with light snow and snow showers on tap for Saturday night and on Sunday. Minor accumulations are possible, which will lead to slippery spots on the roads in North Central Wisconsin. Blustery and rather chilly in the wake of the cold front Sunday night and Monday. Highs Monday may not make it out of the 10s in some locations. Other than a risk of snow showers in the north Tuesday evening, the next several days are shaping up to be dry, with temps rebounding to the 30s for highs.

Slippery stretches due to light snow and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. (WSAW)

Snowfall of a half inch to two inches is possible Saturday night through Sunday. (WSAW)

Light snow & snow showers Saturday night. (WSAW)

Light snow/snow south and east, snow showers elsewhere on Sunday morning. (WSAW)

We do want to give you a First Alert of some tricky travel conditions later Saturday night and on Sunday in parts of North Central Wisconsin. The next weather maker will be bringing light snow and snow showers to the region starting later Saturday evening. Accumulations by daybreak on Sunday will range from a coating to 1″. During the day on Sunday, the most likely area for continued snow will be south and east of Wausau through late morning, with scattered snow showers in the rest of the region. As the front passes through on Sunday afternoon, additional snow showers are likely. Additional snowfall on Sunday will range from a half inch to around 1″, with the risk of the higher amounts south and east. Roads will range from slippery to snow-covered at times, especially those roads that are not treated. Treated roads will be mostly wet and still a bit slick at times. Temperatures on Sunday will not make it out of the mid to upper 20s for highs.

Times of light snow and snow showers Sunday, slippery roads are likely at times. (WSAW)

Gusty winds are expected Sunday evening and night. (WSAW)

Sub-zero wind chills are a good bet late Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 25-30 mph Monday morning to afternoon. (WSAW)

Blustery and rather chilly Sunday night into Monday, with considerable cloudiness. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected. Along with that, sub-zero wind chills are a good bet, especially late Sunday night into Monday morning. Wind chill values of 0° to -10° are anticipated. Highs on Monday are in the upper 10s to low 20s.

A rather chilly start to the week, less cold mid to late week. (WSAW)

Not as cold for the rest of the week. More clouds than sun on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 20s. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs in the mid 30s. Dry and chilly conditions are on tap for the Wausau Holiday Parade on Friday evening, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy next Saturday with highs in the mid 30s.

