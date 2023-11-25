Crews at Granite Peak hard at work making snow

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season has begun, but for some, it’s a different season they’re waiting for; skiing.

Even though Mother Nature hasn’t been too cooperative so far, the crews at Granite Peak Ski Area are hard at work so you can hit the slopes soon.

As the temperatures drop, the snow-making increases. This week the snow guns at Granite Peak are running on all cylinders. “We are going for 1 to 2 feet of snow on each trail before we ever get it open, we will be a little more aggressive in that nature this year because we know people are itching to get out there on the slopes and we want to see everybody here as quickly as we can,” said general manager Greg Fisher.

There’s a science to the snowmaking process. Fisher said the ideal temperature to make snow is around 20 to 25 degrees. “There’s a formula to it with the wet bulk which is basically humidity and temperature combined and that’s really what we are looking for, we are looking at a really low wet bulk temperature,” said Fisher.

Now that those ideal snow-making conditions are finally in the forecast, Fisher’s team is working hard to get the slopes ready for skiers. Depending on the weather, the snow-making crews will work 12-hour shifts, running between 50 and 75 snow machines.

“We try to get these fan guns to shoot the snow up in the air because then it will crystallize as it falls down and that’s what you get with the snow on the surface,” said Fisher.

Even though the season will be starting a little later than Fisher had hoped, he is confident skiers will be happy when the slopes finally open.

“We really take a lot of pride in not only our snow but our grooming, we are going to take our time and make sure it’s just right before we make any announcement on when we are going to open,” said Fisher.

Fisher said they hope to open the ski hills in the next week or two but it will all depend on Mother Nature.

