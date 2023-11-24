Wausau police looking for wanted man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant.

Wesley J. Winters, 43, has a felony probation warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He is believed to be in Wausau.

If you have any information on his location, please call the Wausau Police Department non-emergency number 715-261-7795.

