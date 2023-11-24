News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau police looking for wanted man

Wesley J. Winters
Wesley J. Winters(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant.

Wesley J. Winters, 43, has a felony probation warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He is believed to be in Wausau.

If you have any information on his location, please call the Wausau Police Department non-emergency number 715-261-7795.

WAUSAU PD LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN We are looking to locate Wesley J. Winters 08-23-1980. He currently has a felony...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, November 24, 2023

