Volunteers work to fill growing need at First Presbyterian Church holiday dinner, approximatly 850 meals served

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Presbyterian Church of Wausau celebrated its 54th annual Friends Thanksgiving Dinner, continuing a tradition that began in 1969. The event remains a beacon of community generosity, offering a free meal.

The dinner, which was available for delivery or dine-in, welcomed all who sought a place at the table.

Korrin Black, Co-Coordinator of the First Presbyterian Church Friends Thanksgiving Dinner, highlighted a significant change in the event’s logistics in recent years.

“Prior to COVID, we had a different setup for sending out (and) delivering meals. During COVID, we knew that we wanted to continue to deliver meals. So we started setting up our assembly lines,” Black said.

Now in her eighth year as coordinator, Black has witnessed a consistent increase in diners each year.

“We have for sure 641 to-go meals reserved. We’ve had a couple of walk-ups. And then after those to-go meals are sent out, we’ll turn this room over to be a sit-down meal and we anticipate to feed another 200,” Black said.

Over 150 volunteers, spanning three shifts, worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event. Among them were 11-year-old Chris Black and 10-year-old Alex Janice, who have been volunteering at the event since they were about three years old.

Black, who served as a cart runner, expressed the joy of making a positive impact on others.

“It’s really nice to see people smile, to have them be happy. And to see them happy because of something me and my family did. It’s even better,” Chris said.

Janice, also a cart runner, echoed this sentiment.

“They’re (those eating) grateful that they have the opportunity,” Janice said.

The duo transported carts full of food from the packing assembly line to hungry guests during the delivery phase, and later assisted during the sit-down meal.

“It’s a feeling of accomplishment that I’ve made someone happy, that I’ve helped someone out on Thanksgiving,” Chris said.

At the sit-down meal, guests had the opportunity to enjoy their food, socialize, and listen to live music—all free of charge and while surrounded by a welcoming community.

“So many people have full bellies tonight. So many people have seen a friendly face today, which is what Thanksgiving is about—to be part of something,” Black said.

Though Thanksgiving came to an end, the opportunity to contribute to the church remains. Interested individuals can still volunteer with or donate to First Presbyterian Church to support their ongoing community initiatives.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.