Shoppers line up for Black Friday deals at Menards in Wausau

The big sale is lasting Friday-Sunday This year.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dozens of shoppers were lined up outside Menards in Wausau Friday morning, waiting to get the best Black Friday deals.

This year’s best deals include sales on cookware, toys, electronics, pet items, outdoor items, tools, and a whole lot more. The crew has been busy setting up displays, signs, and products all week to make your experience as easy and enjoyable as possible.

“We prepare months and months ahead of time, obviously to get ready for this event. The days leading up to it, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, a lot of work, a lot of things to do, but we’ve got a great team here, and we’re ready for the guests to come in, and we’re here to help you.” Said Craig Schopf, General Manager of Menards Wausau.

Despite the cold weather, the line of eager customers wrapped around the building Friday morning as they waited for the doors to open. Others waited in their warm cars until it was time to shop. But everyone was excited to get inside and find the best deals.

While you’re at Menards getting those deals this holiday season, you can also donate to their annual Toys for Tots drive. A drop-off box is located at the front of the store by the exit doors as you are checking out. People can donate new unwrapped gifts, and then they will donate them to the organization.

“Every child deserves a present, and every child deserves, to have a Christmas. So, the spirit of this promotion is that asking good people to donate things on their behalf, will get those toys to the folks over at Toys for Tots so that the children of the community can have Christmas,” said Schopf.

If you would like to donate to a child in need, you may do so at Menards in Wausau until November 30.

