Shop small this holiday season in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. Blake Opal-Wahoske from the Wausau River District says he’s hoping to see crowds in downtown Wausau as folks check off names from their holiday shopping lists.

“Shopping small [is] always a wonderful thing because you have that one-on-one customer care that you don’t get at your big box stores,” Opal-Wahoske said, “but not only that, more money stays here in our local economy, which is just a bigger impact on our local economy.”

Several downtown businesses will be offering in-store events over the weekend. You can click here to learn more about participating shops.

Opal-Wahoske says The River District is also offering help wrapping gifts.

“We’re trying to bring back some of those things that used to be at the former Wausau Center Mall and keeping it in downtown,” he said. “...all you have to do is purchase something within the River District, come to our station, show the receipt. And then our volunteers will wrap that, and you can come back and pick them up within 15 to 20 minutes.”

Click here to learn more about Gift Wrapping for Good, which will be offered every Saturday starting November 25 through December 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that same time frame, Santa Claus himself will also be visiting The River District. Click here to learn more about the chance to Visit with Santa.

On December 9, shoppers will have the chance to sample local beers while getting Christmas shopping done. Click here to learn more about the Holiday Ale Trail.

