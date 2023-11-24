People at Hiawatha Sports Bar score a Thanksgiving meal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People at Hiawatha Sports Bar had double the reason to smile today. They were here to cheer on a Packers victory and scored a free Thanksgiving meal.

They’ve been here for almost a year now. Co-owners Chris McMahon and Bobby Reed say Thanksgiving means the world to them. So they gave their entire staff the day off. That left McMahon and Reed and their families working to serve meals together.

“This place actually gave us a family and gave us some direction so working together as family here today and helping in the community and donating some food just means the world to all of us,” said McMahon.

“Having my father, my stepmom, step siblings and brother...its awesome to be together because I’m thankful for them,” said Mason McMahon.

Food was served at halftime. Reed says they want to show their appreciation to the community.

“None of my family lives here in Wisconsin so the least I can do is reach out to all of the other families that have nowhere to go, a lot of people have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving and I don’t want them to feel down and sad you have somewhere to go it’s the Hiawatha Sports Bar,” said Bobby Reed, Co-Owner, Hiawatha Sports Bar.

“It’s great to have a local establishment having a free thanksgiving dinner for the community not a lot of places do that anymore and its just something great for the community,” said Matt Werner, From Wausau.

A special place providing a great space for all during this holiday season.

“I think the community we have some really great people that come in here all the time and they really kept up all of the excitement with everything,” said Cassidy Rothenberger, an employee at Hiawatha Sports Bar.

More than a dozen people came out to Packers Thanksgiving dinner at Hiawatha sports bar.

