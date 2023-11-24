News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

People at Hiawatha Sports Bar score a Thanksgiving meal

Free Packers Thanksgiving meal for the community
Free Packers Thanksgiving meal for the community(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People at Hiawatha Sports Bar had double the reason to smile today. They were here to cheer on a Packers victory and scored a free Thanksgiving meal.

They’ve been here for almost a year now. Co-owners Chris McMahon and Bobby Reed say Thanksgiving means the world to them. So they gave their entire staff the day off. That left McMahon and Reed and their families working to serve meals together.

“This place actually gave us a family and gave us some direction so working together as family here today and helping in the community and donating some food just means the world to all of us,” said McMahon.

“Having my father, my stepmom, step siblings and brother...its awesome to be together because I’m thankful for them,” said Mason McMahon.

Food was served at halftime. Reed says they want to show their appreciation to the community.

“None of my family lives here in Wisconsin so the least I can do is reach out to all of the other families that have nowhere to go, a lot of people have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving and I don’t want them to feel down and sad you have somewhere to go it’s the Hiawatha Sports Bar,” said Bobby Reed, Co-Owner, Hiawatha Sports Bar.

“It’s great to have a local establishment having a free thanksgiving dinner for the community not a lot of places do that anymore and its just something great for the community,” said Matt Werner, From Wausau.

A special place providing a great space for all during this holiday season.

“I think the community we have some really great people that come in here all the time and they really kept up all of the excitement with everything,” said Cassidy Rothenberger, an employee at Hiawatha Sports Bar.

More than a dozen people came out to Packers Thanksgiving dinner at Hiawatha sports bar.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
Khengzing Yang
Portage Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
The asphalt and wood trail on 72nd Avenue provides a path for people who work in Wausau's...
Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

Latest News

The event celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Volunteers work to fill growing need at First Presbyterian Church holiday dinner, approximatly 850 meals served
Highs colder this Thanksgiving, in the upper 20s to low 30s.
First Alert Weather: Sunny weather continues on Friday
Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL...
FINAL: Packers stun Lions 29-22 on a Thanksgiving victory in Detroit
Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023