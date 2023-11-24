News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL...
FINAL: Packers stun Lions 29-22 on a Thanksgiving victory in Detroit
Free Packers Thanksgiving meal for the community
People at Hiawatha Sports Bar score a Thanksgiving meal

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Qatar confirms release of 24 hostages held by Hamas for 7 weeks in Gaza
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
The big sale is lasting Friday-Sunday This year.
Shoppers line up for Black Friday deals at Menards in Wausau
State Park admission stickers to go on sale Nov. 24