New Beginnings for Refugees hosts Fill a Bus donation drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New Beginnings for Refugees is giving you an opportunity to help welcome new families to the community.

The Fill a Bus event is meant to help restock supplies needed as new refugee families arrive in the Wausau area. The bus will be located in the Rib Mountain Wal-Mart parking lot on the following days:

November 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

December 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are collecting household and personal items such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, kitchen supplies and bedding. A full list of supplies can be found on their Facebook page.

