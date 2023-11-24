Legendary former Wisconsin Rapids wrestling coach passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School wrestling coach Lewie Benitz has passed away.

Benitz coached wrestling at Lincoln High for more than 40 years. During that time, he received numerous awards, including inductions into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame. He finished his coaching career with 17 state titles and more than 700 dual meet wins.

Benitz passed away in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

