First Alert Weather: A bright Friday, risk of snow showers this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the busiest shopping days on the calendar will be a chilly but mainly bright one across northern and central Wisconsin on Friday. Clouds on the increase later Friday night, with a gray sky on tap for Saturday. The next weather maker will bring the risk of snow showers Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. Some slippery spots on the roads are possible with the potential light accumulations. Below-average temperatures are on tap for the upcoming weekend, with a chance of snow showers Tuesday night and perhaps next Friday.

A good deal of sun and chilly on Friday. (WSAW)

The sunglasses and a warmer jacket will be needed if you are out hitting the stores on Friday. Daytime temps will top out in the upper 20s to around 30.

Mainly clear for Friday evening. (WSAW)

Mainly clear Friday evening, increasing clouds overnight. Rather chilly with lows in the low to mid 10s. Saturday is mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs in the upper 20s.

Below average highs this weekend, with a risk of snow showers Saturday night and Sunday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker could spark snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, followed by additional snow showers during the day on Sunday. Accumulations could range from a coating to less than an inch in most of the area. Keep in mind, with temperatures staying below freezing for the next few days, any snow that falls will stick to untreated surfaces. This is your First Alert for the risk of slippery spots on the roads Saturday night and on Sunday. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 20s.

Snowfall potential Saturday night through Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers are expected on Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Chilly on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers at night. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Still plenty of clouds on Wednesday, with afternoon temps peaking in the low 30s. Partly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 30s. Clouds roll back in for Friday, with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Chilly times on tap for the next few days. (WSAW)

