News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

FDA expands cantaloupe recall after salmonella infections double in a week

File photo of cantaloupe.
File photo of cantaloupe.(Courtesy: USDA | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. health officials recalled three more brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes Friday as the number of people sickened by salmonella more than doubled this week.

Nearly 100 people in 32 states have gotten sick from the contaminated fruits. Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio have the highest number of cases. Two people have died of the infections in Minnesota, and 45 people are hospitalized nationwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s original recall included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products. Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes joined the list Friday.

Health officials say anyone who bought the recalled fruits should throw them away and wash surfaces that touched them with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hour to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL...
FINAL: Packers stun Lions 29-22 on a Thanksgiving victory in Detroit

Latest News

New Beginnings for Refugees
New Beginnings for Refugees hosts Fill a Bus donation drive
Wesley J. Winters
Wausau police looking for wanted man
The big sale is lasting Friday-Sunday This year.
Shoppers line up for Black Friday deals at Menards in Wausau
State Park admission stickers to go on sale Nov. 24