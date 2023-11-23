Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 10 points, Celtics down Bucks 119-116

BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scored 10 points as his Boston Celtics stayed atop the Eastern Conference with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hauser scored eight of his points in the first half, hitting two threes. His two second half points came on an alley oop dunk in the third quarter, which energized the Celtics bench.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback, with Damian Lillard’s three putting them within three points with under a minute to go. However, the comeback proved too little, too late as the Bucks fell.

The game also marked the first time former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played against his former team. Holiday was traded to the Celtics as part of the Damian Lillard trade. Holiday had just three points with eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 26 poiints, while Jayston Tatum had 22 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Damian Lillard had 27 points, including 11 in the final six minutes. Brook Lopez paced the Bucks with 28 points, a new season-high. Giannis had 21 points on 7-20 from the field.

