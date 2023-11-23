Ordinance would allow ATVs and UTVs on city streets in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - ATVs and UTVs are currently not allowed on the streets in the city of Antigo, but that could soon change.

A draft ordinance has been put together that would allow it. Right now, those vehicles are allowed only on certain designated routes that lead to a trailhead, but there’s a push to allow them on more roads in city limits.

Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said the local ATV club approached the city about changing the ordinance to allow ATVs and UTVs on any city street. Some of the things in the proposed ordinance include speed limit rules, registration, and any driver must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license.

If the ordinance is passed, he believes it could bring more people into town.

Gordon Neve, president of the Antigo Area ATV/UTV Club said, “It will open up opportunities for local people and people in other area townships, and come into town to visit the local restaurants and businesses downtown.”

Antigo Yamaha General Manager Joe Yakey said, “It just allows people to have access to our business without having to trailer them here and people can bring them in for service to buy a new one without having to haul them.”

With the growing popularity of ATVs and UTVs, it would allow owners to use them beyond the trails.

“We would like to be able to go to Dairy Queen or the gas station and get something to eat and drink then go home after a ride on the trails,” said Neve.

“It really allows the rest of the city to open up and hopefully promote some of that tourism and the food and the lodging and taverns that are in town,” Duley added.

This ordinance is due for final adoption at the upcoming city council meeting that is set for Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.