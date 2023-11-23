HALFTIME: Packers ahead 23-6 over Lions after strong first quarter

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - In a stunning first two quarters, the Packers top the Lions 23-6 at halftime.

On the game’s first play, Jordan Love hit Christian Watson deep for a 53-yard completion. A few plays later, Love threw a pass in a tight window to Jayden Reed for a 10-yard score. The Lions would respond four minutes later with a seven-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta.

Ever since the Packers stacked back-to-back touchdowns via a Tucker Kraft nine-yard touchdown catch (the first of his career) and a Jonathan Owens 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown. The Packers ended the first quarter up 20-6.

The second quarter was quieter on the scoreboard, with Anders Carlson bringing in a lone 43-yard field goal, putting the Packers ahead 23-6. With one second left in the half, Anders Carlson missed a 63-yard field goal.

The Lions will receive the 2nd half kickoff.

