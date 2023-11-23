News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HALFTIME: Packers ahead 23-6 over Lions after strong first quarter

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft carries a 9-yard reception into the endzone for a...
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft carries a 9-yard reception into the endzone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - In a stunning first two quarters, the Packers top the Lions 23-6 at halftime.

On the game’s first play, Jordan Love hit Christian Watson deep for a 53-yard completion. A few plays later, Love threw a pass in a tight window to Jayden Reed for a 10-yard score. The Lions would respond four minutes later with a seven-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta.

Ever since the Packers stacked back-to-back touchdowns via a Tucker Kraft nine-yard touchdown catch (the first of his career) and a Jonathan Owens 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown. The Packers ended the first quarter up 20-6.

The second quarter was quieter on the scoreboard, with Anders Carlson bringing in a lone 43-yard field goal, putting the Packers ahead 23-6. With one second left in the half, Anders Carlson missed a 63-yard field goal.

The Lions will receive the 2nd half kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
Khengzing Yang
Portage Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
The asphalt and wood trail on 72nd Avenue provides a path for people who work in Wausau's...
Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, looks to pass after driving past Boston...
Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 10 points, Celtics down Bucks 119-116
Packers at Lions airs at 11:30 a.m. on FOX WZAW
3 NFL games played on Thanksgiving including Packers vs. Lions
NFC North-leading Lions host Packers on Thanksgiving, aiming to extend best start since 1962
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL...
Packers place TE Musgrave, RB Wilson on IR, sign 2 players to active roster