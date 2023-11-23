First Alert Weather: Thankful weather this Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, including the weather forecast on tap through the end of this week.

A cold front arrived overnight, allowing for temperatures to cool down this Thanksgiving. Mostly clear to start the morning off Thursday, with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Make sure to dress for the weather if you have plans to participate in the Turkey Trot in the morning. Have the sunglasses handy if you plan to be out and about or traveling this Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for the afternoon. Roughly 10 degrees colder than the past few days here in North Central Wisconsin. Breezy northwest winds, gusting up to 20 mph during the day.

If you plan on traveling with the Badger State, great weather expected as well. Sunny skies will be featured state-wide. Chillier weather arrives during the morning of Black Friday. Plan for morning lows to sit around the mid-teens. Make sure to wear warmer clothing if you plan on heading out shopping Friday. Sunny skies will continue for the day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s.

Cold and below average temperatures continue over the weekend. Highs upper 20s to low 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Plan for clouds to make a return starting Saturday. Clouds move in during the morning hours, turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Low temperatures chilly again in the teens.

Monitor the forecast heading into the weekend as a weather maker tries to brew for Sunday. Though still a few days out, the system looks to be a clipper system which can bring scattered snow showers. As of now, expect snow to fall for portions of the Badger State, which could cause some minor travel delays. As we get closer to Sunday, we will have further details on exactly where we are expecting to see much of the snow.

