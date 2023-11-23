News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

FINAL: Packers stun Lions 29-22 on a Thanksgiving victory in Detroit

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - The 4-6 Packers stormed into Ford Field and upset the 8-2 Detroit Lions, winning 29-22. It was Green Bay’s first Thanksgiving victory since defeating the Lions 27-15 in 2011.

After coming off arguably the best game of his career last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Jordan Love picked up where he left off completing 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

On the game’s first play, Love hit Christian Watson deep for a 53-yard completion. A few plays later, Love threw a pass in a tight window to Jayden Reed for a 10-yard score. The Lions would respond four minutes later with a seven-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta. Ever since, the Packers stacked back-to-back touchdowns via a Tucker Kraft nine-yard touchdown catch (the first of his career) and a Jonathan Owens 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown. The Packers ended the first quarter up 20-6.

After a quiet second quarter (23-6 Packers at halftime), the Lions struck first in the second half with David Montgomery bashing in a six-yard rushing touchdown to make it 23-14 after a successful two-point conversion. But that would be all the Lions wrote till the late fourth quarter, being topped by a ferocious Packers defense through the end of the game. Rashan Gary led the way with three sacks, while Owens finished with 12 total tackles, one for a loss.

Watson led the team in receiving, notching five catches for 94 yards and a third-quarter touchdown. In the absence of Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon had 14 carries for 43 rushing yards.

Green Bay moves to 5-6 and will have a longer break before taking on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 2nd at 7:20 p.m. back at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
Khengzing Yang
Portage Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
The asphalt and wood trail on 72nd Avenue provides a path for people who work in Wausau's...
Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, looks to pass after driving past Boston...
Stevens Point’s Hauser scores 10 points, Celtics down Bucks 119-116
Packers at Lions airs at 11:30 a.m. on FOX WZAW
3 NFL games played on Thanksgiving including Packers vs. Lions
NFC North-leading Lions host Packers on Thanksgiving, aiming to extend best start since 1962
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL...
Packers place TE Musgrave, RB Wilson on IR, sign 2 players to active roster