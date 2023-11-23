FINAL: Packers stun Lions 29-22 on a Thanksgiving victory in Detroit

DETROIT, MI. (WSAW) - The 4-6 Packers stormed into Ford Field and upset the 8-2 Detroit Lions, winning 29-22. It was Green Bay’s first Thanksgiving victory since defeating the Lions 27-15 in 2011.

After coming off arguably the best game of his career last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Jordan Love picked up where he left off completing 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

On the game’s first play, Love hit Christian Watson deep for a 53-yard completion. A few plays later, Love threw a pass in a tight window to Jayden Reed for a 10-yard score. The Lions would respond four minutes later with a seven-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta. Ever since, the Packers stacked back-to-back touchdowns via a Tucker Kraft nine-yard touchdown catch (the first of his career) and a Jonathan Owens 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown. The Packers ended the first quarter up 20-6.

After a quiet second quarter (23-6 Packers at halftime), the Lions struck first in the second half with David Montgomery bashing in a six-yard rushing touchdown to make it 23-14 after a successful two-point conversion. But that would be all the Lions wrote till the late fourth quarter, being topped by a ferocious Packers defense through the end of the game. Rashan Gary led the way with three sacks, while Owens finished with 12 total tackles, one for a loss.

Watson led the team in receiving, notching five catches for 94 yards and a third-quarter touchdown. In the absence of Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon had 14 carries for 43 rushing yards.

Green Bay moves to 5-6 and will have a longer break before taking on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 2nd at 7:20 p.m. back at Lambeau Field.

