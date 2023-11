WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at a funeral home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Crews responded to the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home at 631 E Grand Ave. for a call of a structure fire.

Funeral home fire (WSAW)

A NewsChannel 7 crew is currently heading to the scene. This is an ongoing story.

