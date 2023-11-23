Bad treats and good treats for our pets this Thanksgiving

(WSAW) - We are one day away from having our bellies full of turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and more, but we might not be the only ones with full bellies.

Throughout the day you might find yourself feeding your furry friend while you’re cooking or eating at the table, but as it may be tempting to let them indulge in the holiday meal with you, be careful with what you’re giving them.

“You want to avoid anything fatty,” said Kronenwetter Veterinary Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Nikki Wills. “So the skin of the turkey, the fat from the ham, any gravy’s or butter, dressings that can have a lot of fat, greases, or oils to them.”

You also don’t want to feed your dog or cat any food that could be toxic to them.

“Raisins, grapes, onions, anything in the onions family, like chives scallions, garlic, things like that. Nuts can be bad for them too,” said Dr. Wills.

For our cat parents out there, be on the lookout as we know they can be sly and are going to take advantage of that football break.

“Don’t let them sneak up on the counter and get any strings that might have been holding the turkey together. Watch the garbage — they are going to sneak in there and fish out of there what you don’t want them to have. So make the garbage inaccessible,” said Dr. Wills.

Here’s the good news for you hunters who have a prize from opening weekend, it’s okay to bring out that venison for your pets.

“They can have venison. Just keep it cooked, keep it lean, and a small amount,” said Dr. Wills.

Dr. Wills said it’s okay to feed your pet vegetables, but remember — the blander the better.

