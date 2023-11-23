News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Highway 8 crash.
One dead in Hwy 8 crash that closed highway for several hours Wednesday
Wisconsin Rapids funeral home fire
UPDATE: Fire at Wisconsin Rapids funeral home reignites Thursday morning
Khengzing Yang
Portage Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
The asphalt and wood trail on 72nd Avenue provides a path for people who work in Wausau's...
Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York